Caistor market: 'Use it or lose it'

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Post lockdown, the market grew in popularity, as its open-air venue was preferred and the ‘shop local’ ethos was something people were keen to support.

Now, fewer people are making use of the market with a reduction in footfall being evident.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But is this just a normal summer dip, as people spend time away or on days out, or is it a general downturn as people return to their pre-covid shopping routines?

Caistor market has seen a drop in footfall over the summer months

Whatever the reason, it is a cause for concern for Caistor Town Council’s market committee, concerns chairman Coun Jayne Bowman aired at a recent meeting.

She said: “The market itself is a little bit quiet and from past experience it seems to be getting quieter, so we are desperately trying to hang on to the market.

“We are even thinking of putting some boards up saying ‘use it or lose it’.

“If the stalls can’t start trading better, it could be that they might pull out.”

Last year, as a result of the Welcome Back Fund, 10 new tables and gazebos were purchased for the market to support local traders, especially those new to the market.

The market is held every Saturday in the town’s market place from 8am to 2pm.

To find out more or to book a stall, contact Coun Bowman directly on [email protected] .