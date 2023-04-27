It’s third time lucky for Caistor Postmaster, Martin Sizer and partner Kaye Lee, who are finally able to attend a Royal Garden party at Buckingham Palace.

Martin Sizer and Kaye Lee are off to the palace

The couple who run Caistor Post Office were invited as Royal recognition for all that they do for the community.

Martin is also Secretary of Caistor in Bloom, he served on the Town Council for many years and is a school governor.

He is also former Vice President of Caistor Lions.

The flag is waving for the coronation at Caistor Post Office

In early 2020, when Coronavirus had barely been heard of, community-minded Martin and Kaye received their first invitation to a Royal Garden Party..

That event had to be postponed because of the lockdown.

During the pandemic, their Post Office in Market Place remained fully open to maintain essential services for the town.

Last year, they received a new invite for May 2022, just before Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Sadly, they were unable to go as they had staff on holiday.

Now, they will be attending shortly after the Coronation of King Charles III.

Martin said: “We are very excited to be going to the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. We’re finally getting there!

"We are really pleased that although we couldn’t attend last year our names remained on the invitation list for this year.

" So, we were first invited by the Queen and now we have kindly been invited by the King.”

Martin continued: “We decorated our branch for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and now we’ve got Coronation and Union Jack decorations too.