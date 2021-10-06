Caistor Rocks for anniversary

The start of Caistor Rocks on Monday saw these painted pebbles on display outside 28 Plough Hill EMN-210410-232324001

Centre manager Clare O’Shea and her loyal band of volunteers have organised 10 days of celebrations to mark the 10 years, which started with an online art auction.

The auction launched on Saturday and is being run through jumblebee.co.uk

Clare said: “Professional artwork has ben donated by local artists including Ailsa Wish, Heather Burton, Shazam Creations and Jane Haigh.

“Each bid raises important funds, supporting the centre and the services we offer to the community.

“Bidding closes at 10pm on October 10.”

Meanwhile, another arty activity is catching the attention of all ages – Caistor Rocks.

This is a collaboration with local school children, artists and volunteers who have designed painted pebbles that remind them of all things Lincolnshire.

The first of the pebbles were put on display on Monday.

Clare said: “We have had some beautiful pebbles arrive at the centre and it isn’t too late to get involved – we even have some plain pebbles here for people to take away and decorate.

“Really, it is a rocky swap shop.

“Come along and see the designs or leave one, swap one or take one to hide in the town or somewhere else, maybe while you are on holiday and that will really put Caistor on the map.

“We have set up a Caistor Rocks Facebook page and look forward to seeing what people are posting and where they find the rocks.”

Heritage hasn’t been left out of the celebrations, with a talk this evening on the Staffordshire Hoard and the Lincolnshire connection in the Town Hall this evening (Wednesday) and an afternoon of memories at the centre tomorrow, Thursday October 7, starting at 2pm.

More details on both these events – where tickets and places must be booked – are available from Alan Dennis 07909 222253 or email [email protected]

Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre also houses the town’s library and this Friday, October 8, will see the lunch of a new library book mark.

A competition was held for children to design the book marks and winners will be announced on Friday, when they will also receive a prize, as well as a prize for their school.

The bookmarks are being printed for the librarians to distribute to local users.

One thing the centre hasn’t been able to do without over the past 10 years is its volunteers, who help both front of house in the cafe, library, heritage and art areas, as well as behind the scenes.

So, to round the celebrations off, they will be invited to a special afternoon tea event.

Clare said: “We want to thank the volunteers, supporters and friends for what they do at the centre, it certainly wouldn’t keep going without them.

“It will also be a chance to update them on what Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre is working on now and what the future holds.

“We are constantly looking at new opportunities and changes that can be made to keep things fresh and relevant for our community.

“In the cafe, we have recently introduced Mexican food on Thursdays, which is proving popular, with a number of bookings being made for our late night opening.