Caistor runners take on 62-mile challenge in memory of former club captain

Moira Westley and Chris Ramsay take on an ultra challenge this weekend

Moira Westley and Chris Ramsay will be running the Hardmoors 60 2021 tomorrow, Saturday September 18, a 62-mile race on the coast from Guisborough to Filey.

Club captain David Mannion had entered the race, hoping it would become his qualifier for his dream event, The West Highland Way.

He persuaded Chris to take on the challenge with him, and Moira agreed to do all the recce runs and provide race support on the day.

Moira Westley and Chris Ramsay have been training hard for the Hardmoors 60

However, David was facing his own mental health challenge, which sadly got the better of him in February 2021.

Chris decided he would still like to compete in the event, and asked Moira to run alongside him.

Moira said: “It is a big, big thing for me, as I have only done one ultra before - and that was half the distance and it was flat.

“The Hardmoors course is certainly not flat by any stretch of the imagination.

“But we are doing it for David and that is what matters.”I am under no illusion - I know it will be an absolute horror and David would have found it highly amusing that I am taking part.”

Moira and Chris have 18 hours to complete the course nut hope for around the 15 to 16-hour mark.

They will be running in aid of A Platform to Talk, a charity providing practical support in our local community for people like David struggling with mental health issues.