Caistor’s Living Advent Calendar

After two years of a low-key Covid version, Caistor Living Advent Calendar is back again this December with a return to a nightly community festive event.

A previous Living Advent Window

Every night in December, a window will be revealed somewhere in Caistor, to make 24 windows by Christmas Eve.

Neighbours and friends can gather outside the house to see the window being unveiled at 6pm. There may even be a mince pie or a cup of something to warm you up.

Organiser Maura Cook said: “The calendar is filling up, but there are still some days left if you haven't yet signed up. Anyone can take part, but you must have a window that can be seen from the street.

“It's a great project for children to work on, or an opportunity to showcase your creative talents.”

