Caitlin’s designs are in demand for hospice fundraiser

Nine-year-old Caitlin Higdon from Sleaford has been engaging her creative side during December making Hamma bead decorations and raising money for St Barnabas Hospice.

By Andy Hubbert
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 5:49 pm
Proud of all the money she has raised.- Caitlin Higdon. EMN-211222-140335001

She made one for a family member and then decided to offer them out in return for donations to St Barnabas Hospice charity in Lincoln as her Nonna (grandmother) works for them and they have personally helped many loved ones who have sadly lost someone. Mum Pippa Tapfield said they set up a Just Giving page with the aim of raising £20, but has now raised over £255. “She has great fun making lots of different requests including robins, Christmas trees, Grinches and even a dinosaur and lorries with Santa hats on!”

Caitlin has made over 30 different designs and sizes, being sent as far as Australia.

Caitlin working on one of her hama bead designs. EMN-211222-140325001
Artistic Christmas creations raise funds. EMN-211222-140345001
