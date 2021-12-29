Caitlin’s designs are in demand for hospice fundraiser

She made one for a family member and then decided to offer them out in return for donations to St Barnabas Hospice charity in Lincoln as her Nonna (grandmother) works for them and they have personally helped many loved ones who have sadly lost someone. Mum Pippa Tapfield said they set up a Just Giving page with the aim of raising £20, but has now raised over £255. “She has great fun making lots of different requests including robins, Christmas trees, Grinches and even a dinosaur and lorries with Santa hats on!”