Call for ban on inflatables after boy, 12, dies in tragedy at Anderby Creek

A call for a ban on inflatables has followed the tragic death of a 12-year-old boy at Anderby Creek.

The grieving community took to social media calling for action following the incident, which was called at 2.49pm on Saturday, June 28.

Emergency services incuding RNLI lifeboats, HM Coastguard land based units, helicopters and Fixed wing aircraft, Police Drones and officers formed part of an extensive search, all supported by Lincolnshire Community Assistance Teams and members of the community, were involved in the search.

However, sadly, Lincolnshire Police confirmed the boy’s body had been found in the early hours of Sunday morning, June 29.

The 'Inflatables can be lethal' warning outside the Cloud Bar at Anderby Creek.

Anderby Creek Parish Council has called on ‘responsible agencies’, to take immediate action to prevent further tragedies on its beach, which is not lifeguarded. The council said in a statement: “This type of event, invariably involving inflatables, occurs all too often. Sometimes it results in a successful rescue, whch put s the RNLi or brave bystanders at risk – or, in this case, a tragic death.

"In this emergency onlookers swam out and saved a six-year-old boy but could not locate the other.

"If you want to help, write to our MP Richard Tice at the Houses of Parliament, London.”

RNLI Lifeguards Lincolnshire are also reiterating the dangers of using inflatables by sharing further guidance on key safety messages:

Always choose a lifeguarded beach

Swim between red and yellow flags

Do not use inflatable at beaches

Be aware of sun safety

Call 999 and ask for the coastguard if you need help, do not enter the water.