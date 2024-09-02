The Rt Hon Victoria Atkins MP

Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Victoria Atkins is backing a plea by the Conservative party for ‘cruel’ new regulations on winter fuel to be annulled.

Conservatives are acting to thwart the Government’s efforts to stifle debate about Labour’s cuts to the Winter Fuel Payments.

Last month, the Labour Chancellor announced the removal of winter fuel payments for all pensioners, save those on pension credits or means-tested benefits.

This means that pensioners who are just over the threshold for pension credits - or who are eligible but who have struggled to sign up or are not aware that they can - will not receive the payment to help with the costs of heating their homes.

Ms Atkins explained this decision will be implemented through regulations laid by the Labour government on August 22 in such a way that the Government does not have to provide parliamentary time to debate the changes before the regulations become law.

This is despite the heavy criticism of Labour for announcing it would cut the Winter Fuel Payments for millions of pensioners. A survey this week also found that 59% of people are against this cut.

A spokesperson for the Cabinet told Lincolnshire World the Government was “absolutely committed to supporting pensioners and giving them the dignity and security they deserve in retirement”. The Government is encouraging pensioners to check their eligibility for pension credit, the spokesperson said.

However, the Conservatoves have submitted a procedural document called an ‘Early Day Motion’ to ensure that this matter is debated before Parliament, allowing Members of Parliament to put forward the views of their constituents and to scrutinise the impact of this decision.

This comes after the revelation that the Labour Government has taken this decision despite there not being “a full mpact assessment....produced for this instrument as no, or no significant, impact on the private, public or voluntary sectors is foreseen."

The motion reads: “That a humble Address be presented to His Majesty, praying that the Social Fund Winter Fuel Payment Regulations 2024 (S.I., 2024, No. 148), dated 22 August, a copy of which was laid before this House on 22 August, be annulled.”

The Rt Hon Victoria Atkins MP, Member of Parliament for Louth & Horncastle which includes Spilsby, confirmed that she will support this motion and the efforts to shine a light on Labour’s decision.

She said: “This is a cruel decision made by a Labour government that has prioritised pleasing trade unions over helping hard-pressed pensioners in the dead of winter.

"My inbox has been inundated with anxious emails, and many constituents have stopped to talk to me about their worries since Labour’s announcement.

"It is vital that the impacts of this dreadful policy on pensioners, their carers, social care providers and the NHS are set out. Labour should have the confidence to explain and defend their policy, rather than hiding behind parliamentary procedure.

“I fear that some constituents will have to choose between heating and eating this winter as a result of Labour’s policy. They deserve better and I am working with Conservative colleagues to try to persuade Labour Ministers to change their minds.

“In the meantime, if any constituents are worried, need advice or need help with pension credit forms, please contact me.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We are absolutely committed to supporting pensioners and giving them the dignity and security they deserve in retirement. That’s why through our commitment to protect the triple lock, over 12 million pensioners will benefit, with many expected to see their State Pensions increase by almost a thousand pounds over the next five years.

“But given the dire state of the public finances we have inherited, it’s right that we target support to those who need it most while we take the difficult decisions needed to fix the foundations of our economy. Over a million pensioners will continue to receive the Winter Fuel Payment and eligible pensioners will also be able to benefit from the £150 Warm Home Discount scheme from October to help with their energy bills over winter.

“We are urging pensioners to come forward and check their eligibility for Pension Credit to ensure as many people in need as possible have access to this support.”