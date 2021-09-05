Call for new players to keep Skegness Rugby Club tradition for sport and socialising alive

Skegness Rugby Club is looking for new players.

Skegness Rugby Club currently has two senior sides that compete in the Midlands leagues and would like to restart the junior section.

Club chairman James Cook said: “The last year has been difficult but we are keen to push on and win some trophies this season.

"The club has represented the town for over 70 years and we have gone from strength to strength.

Team building exercises is all part of the fun at Skegness Rugby Club.

"We have the best facilities in the Midlands are we want the best talent in the area to come and join us”

As well as offering competitive rugby, the club also has a strong social section and have we have a strong tradition of playing tours.

In recent years, the club has toured Italy, France and Germany as well as locations all over the UK.