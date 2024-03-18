West Lindsey District Council is calling for new traders to come and join Gainsborough Market

There are a number of opportunities to trade in Gainsborough’s Market Place on Tuesdays and Saturdays as well as a monthly Farmers and Craft market.

A market has been held in Gainsborough for more than 800 years, since King John granted the town its Market Charter in 1204.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And West Lindsey District Council are investing in the Market Place to make it part of the commercial and social heart of the town.

Coun Jeanette McGhee, who represents the South-West Ward in Gainsborough, said: “Gainsborough market is special not only to us as a Council, but to our residents, visitors and shoppers.

“Joining the market place as a trader is a great way to start a new business idea and Gainsborough Market place will always welcome new people with open arms.”

Nicola Marshall, the council’s Towns Manager, said: “We have a friendly line-up of regular traders on our traditional retail weekly market and the monthly farmers and craft market.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Now is a great time to get established on the market and take advantage of our incentives to trade.

“Trading on a market is ‘Low Cost, No Boss’ and it’s a great way to start or expand a business with very little risk.

“We have an exciting Young Traders’ market coming up in June – ‘Trade for a Tenner’ if you are between 16 and 30 years of age.”

New traders will be in good company and will join a wide range of traders on Gainsborough Market Place, some of who have been there for years and some who have joined more recently.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wayne Hill at CoolFish has been trading in Gainsborough for the last 25 years and has built a loyal customer base.

He said: “I first started in the Foodhall and have gradually made our way onto the Market Place.

“I enjoy chatting away to our customers, selling fish and having a good gossip. I strongly recommend joining the market as a trader.”