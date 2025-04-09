Call for training providers for Lincolnshire skills bootcamps
Lincolnshire County Council is inviting applications from across the Greater Lincolnshire area.
Designed to support learners into employment, Skills Bootcamps is a government-funded programme that gives people the opportunity to build valuable skills based on local employer demand.
Skills Bootcamps are flexible courses of at least 60 hours of training, giving people the opportunity to gain new skills and an interview with a local employer, or gain new skills in an existing job.
Over 1,500 learners have benefited from previous training courses across the county, with organisations needed to help develop further skills in areas such as agriculture and food production, construction and green skills.
Skills Bootcamps must be delivered between 1 June 2025 and 31 March 2026, to adults living in Greater Lincolnshire aged 19+. They can be delivered online, face-to-face, or a mixture of both depending on the subject.
Funding will be awarded according to our list of prioritised areas, which can be found at: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/skillsbootcamp.
Interested organisations should submit their applications by Tuesday, May 6.
For further information, assistance and an application pack, email: [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.