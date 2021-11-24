Call out for support from Caistor food bank

Donations are welcomed

Children now make up more than one in three people receiving food parcels from Caistor Food Bank as it prepares for a difficult winter.

The food bank says it has has seen more people forced to turn to them for help as the end of the furlough scheme causes job redundancies and Universal Credit payments are cut.

It has handed out over 1,000 food parcels to more than 2,300 people since opening in February.

Caistor food bank is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays

Of those, 893 are children, which the food bank says is an alarming statistic.

The temporary £20 a week Universal Credit uplift, which began during the pandemic, has now ended despite charities’ calls to make it permanent.

The furlough scheme also wound up at the end of September.

Caistor Food Bank is based within the town's Methodist Church

Now, the food bank is appealing for help in getting enough food and toiletries to keep up with the ‘greater than ever’ demand.

Brian Milne, volunteer manager, said: “It feels like a constant battle.

“We have seen the number of people coming to us continuing to increase, and our volunteers are working tirelessly in an effort to make sure that no one goes hungry in our region this winter.”

The food bank operates on Wednesdays and Saturdays from the Methodist Church Hall in Caistor.

It is in need of tinned long-life items, such as tinned vegetables, potatoes, sandwich meats, tomatoes and ravioli.

It would also be grateful for any donations of toilet rolls, squash, butter or margarine, biscuits and UHT milk.

Items can be taken along during the bank’s opening times.

There are also donation points at both Caistor and Keelby Co-op stores.

Brian added: “Anyone in need can refer themselves to the food bank or be referred through social services, GPs, schools, housing associations or its other partners.”

To contact Caistor Food Bank confidentially, ring 07714 624608 or visit their website or social media.

The food bank has also launched a Crowdfunder for its Children’s Christmas Appeal, so the children of the residents they support don’t go without presents and sweets this Christmas.

To find out more visit the Caistor food Bank Facebook page, where there is a link to make a donation.

Alternatively head to www.crowdfunder.co.uk/caistor-food-bank

Two food banks operate within Market Rasen – one at the Salvation Army Centre in John Street and the other at the New Life Church Centre in the town’s Serpentine Street.

Rhona Sheppard, who co-ordinates the New Life Church Food Bank, said: “The need for food banks remains high and all donations in kind, large or small, as well as financial donations are always very much appreciated.

“Over the last two years we have been very grateful for all the provision of food that has arrived from many sources, and often just as stocks have been running low.

“We are thankful too for the ongoing commitment of our volunteer workers.”

Market Rasen New Life Church Food Bank is open each weekday morning 10.30am-12.30pm and can be contacted on 01673 849941.

As well as staple food supplies, they hope to have some special Christmas items to include in December Food parcels too.