A group tap dancing and storytelling extravaganza is planned for next year’s SO Festival – and organisers are inviting to to take part.

Participants don’t need experience of dance to take part. Taking part is free, and you will have the unique opportunity of performing as part of SO Festival in June 2025. A previous participant shared they “had an amazing experience, made new friends, learnt new skills and got to perform on stage in front of an amazing crowd.” Tappin’ In worked with people across the West Midlands as part of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022, to tackle isolation and promote creative wellbeing through workshops focused on Tap Dance. Stephanie Ridings, Tappin’ In Artistic Director explained: “Tappin’ In is about finding joy in movement and music whatever your skill level or ability.” The project is being organised by the new Community Producer, Hannah Alvey, who joined SO Festival recently to worlk on community-based projects, for SO Festival and year-round. If you, or anybody you know, is interested in taking part, email Hannah Alvey at [email protected] or drop a call on 07825114329 .