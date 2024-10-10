Call out to join SO Festival for tap dancing extravaganza
SO Festival is joining forces with Tappin' In to deliver the group participation project.
Participants don’t need experience of dance to take part. Taking part is free, and you will have the unique opportunity of performing as part of SO Festival in June 2025. A previous participant shared they “had an amazing experience, made new friends, learnt new skills and got to perform on stage in front of an amazing crowd.” Tappin’ In worked with people across the West Midlands as part of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022, to tackle isolation and promote creative wellbeing through workshops focused on Tap Dance. Stephanie Ridings, Tappin’ In Artistic Director explained: “Tappin’ In is about finding joy in movement and music whatever your skill level or ability.” The project is being organised by the new Community Producer, Hannah Alvey, who joined SO Festival recently to worlk on community-based projects, for SO Festival and year-round. If you, or anybody you know, is interested in taking part, email Hannah Alvey at [email protected] or drop a call on 07825114329 .
