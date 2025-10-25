East Lindsey District Council is marking the week by inviting local residents to build their digital confidence and go along to a community drop-in session delivered in partnership with local charity Lincs Digital.

Residents in East Lindsey are being encouraged to get connected as part of Get Online Week.

Get Online Week is a national campaign run by the Good Things Foundation, helping people of all ages to learn new skills, access information, and feel confident using the internet in their daily lives. Whether it’s staying in touch with family and friends, accessing health information, managing finances, or using online services, digital skills are increasingly vital to everyday life.

The Lincs Digital sessions, funded by the council’s East Lindsey Investment Fund (E-LIF) are designed to help residents access the internet, learn new digital skills and make the most of online services safely and confidently.

This work also supports the council’s wider commitment to “ageing better”, helping older residents remain active, independent and connected within their communities through access to technology, information, and social support.

Although the push is being marked during Get Online Week, the message is clear: support continues throughout the year.

There are a number of free Lincs Digital engagement events happening in East Lindsey between now and Christmas:

Monday, October 27, 10am till 12pm at the Campus for Future Living, Mablethorpe. Tuesday, November 4, 10am till 12pm at the Campus for Future Living, Mablethorpe. Thursday, November 6, 2025, 9:30am till 11:30am at the Skegness Tower Gardens Pavilion Hall. Tuesday, November 11, 10am till 12pm at Wragby Town Hall. Tuesday, November 18, 10am till 12pm at Woodhall Spa Methodist Church Hall. Tuesday, December 2, 10am till 12pm at the Campus for Future Living, Mablethorpe. Thursday, December 4, 9:30am till 11:30am at the Skegness Tower Gardens Pavilion Hall. Thursday December 11, 10am till 12pm at Horncastle Library.

Tuesday, December 16, 10am till 12pm at Woodhall Spa Methodist Church Hall.

Councillor Sarah Devereux, Portfolio Holder for Partnerships, said: “Being online opens up so many opportunities, from finding work and saving money, to keeping in touch and staying independent.

“We’re encouraging everyone, especially those that previously have not had much experience using online services to take that first step; whether it’s asking a friend for help, attending one of these local sessions, or using one of our free community computers.”

For more information please visit: www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/digitalinclusion and to browse the full list of events, visit: https://lincsdigital.org.uk/events/