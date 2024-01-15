Calls for help as condition of ‘important road’ in Saxilby has worsened

Saxilby residents are calling for help as the worsening condition of their road and river bank threatens to leave them isolated.

Locals living on West Bank have voiced their concerns over the alarming number of potholes on their road, leading to delivery drivers refusing to drive down it, and the deteriorating river bank, fearing they could become trapped if things don’t change.

Villagers attribute the damage to the road and river bank to the heavy traffic of delivery trucks servicing local businesses and tankers accessing Anglian Water’s sewage works at the end of the road.

The impact of this damage was evident when the community experienced persistent water on the road for about three days after October’s Storm Babet.

Jackie Brockway (Conservative), district and county councillor for the ward, said: “This is a very important road in the village because it contains houses, businesses and the main sewage works for about 5,000 people.

“Unfortunately, there is only one entrance to this road, so people have only got one way in or out. The [river] bank is sinking and has been for some time. This part of the road floods to a depth that could hydro-lock a car, it could go up to a foot or more. It’s like a basin.

“The potholes are unbelievable. In fact, it’s so bad that delivery drivers are refusing to take their lorries to the businesses at the end of the road.”

A Lincolnshire County Council spokesman highlighted the collaborative efforts of multiple agencies, including Anglian Water, the Canal & River Trust, and the Environment Agency, to address the situation.

They said: “Given the close proximity to the bank, there are various agencies that are working together to decide on the best course of action. We are working closely with those involved to come up with a plan to address the road issue in the best way possible.”