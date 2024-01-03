Calls for more childcare support in Boston are nurseries announce immediate closures

Parents have been left trying to secure alternative childcare places at short notice.

Middlecott House Day Nursery in Willington Road, Kirton. Image: Google

The company, which runs two nurseries in the Boston area, announced the immediate closure of all their sites to parents on December 29.

The closure has resulted in the loss of several jobs in the Boston area – and parents left trying to find alternative childcare before returning to work after the Christmas period.

The two nurseries are Middlecott House Day Nursery, in Kirton, and ABC Day Nursery in Boston, both run by Alpha Nurseries.

ABC Nursery in Boston's Main Ridge East. Image: Google

In a letter sent to parents, Gerard Dooley, managing director or Alpha Nurseries announces the closures “with great sadness” – adding the company’s directors “have regretfully had to make the decision to cease trading with immediate effect from today December 29 2023 due to its financial position. As a consequence, all nursery facilities will close with effect today and will not re-open.

He adds: “This was an extremely difficult decision and was not taken lightly.”

He goes on to say the company has now gone into liquidation, adding: “Please accept our sincere apologies for any difficulty which this may cause you and your family, we hope you are able to secure alternative arrangements as soon as possible.”

Parents were also advised that law firm Begbies Traynor would be able to help if any money is owed back to them.

In two Facebook posts from both nurseries, staff bid an emotional farewell to the children and parents they had worked with over the years

Many parents responded, calling the news “so sad” and thanking the staff – while others said it was “absolutely disgraceful” how the staff, parents and children had been let down with such short notice.

Many took to the local Facebook groups to appeal for information on alternative childcare places.

Posting to the ‘Kirton, Frampton and Wyberton Community Group’ on Facebook, one mum asked: “Are there any childminders in the area at all? I need some childcare urgently for the new year.” She was not alone in making a plea for alternative childcare.

Other local nurseries in the Boston area have posted on social media to state they have available spaces to help parents.

Local LibDems councillors in Kirton are now calling for local authorities to do more to identify other childcare providers to “take over the site”.

In a joint statement, Couns Ralph Pryke, Lorraine O'Connor, Peter Watson and Sandi Watson said they are “shocked and saddened by the sudden closure of Middlecott House Nursery”.

