Register
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Residents and staff of Syne Hills Residential Home in the pink in memory of staff member who died of cancer.Residents and staff of Syne Hills Residential Home in the pink in memory of staff member who died of cancer.
Residents and staff of Syne Hills Residential Home in the pink in memory of staff member who died of cancer.

Came home goes pink to raise funds in memory of staff member who died of cancer

More than £200 was raised when a care home in Skegness turned pink to remember a friend and work colleague who had died of cancer.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 5th Nov 2023, 10:48 GMT

Staff and residents of Syne Hills Residential Home came together to remember Deborah Jackman and raise funds for the Breast Cancer Research Trust

Care home coordinator Cheryl Curtis said: “This event hit all our hearts as we remembered Deborah Jackman – a dear friend, work colleague and member of staff who, unfortunately, lost her battle to breast cancer one year ago.

"This news devastated us all and even while she battled with cancer we stood by her side and showed our support for the Breast Cancer Research Trust.

"This year, as usual, we wanted to not just celebrate her life but to carry on raising funds to this great research in her name.

"Both staff and residents all wore pink, made cakes and took part in raffles and tombolas.

"Staff came in on their days off to participate and others spent their time at home baking cakes for the event in their own time.

"Without all of this we would not have been able to pull off this day.

"Even a storm couldn’t stop families and friends coming to support us.

"Thankfully, we were able to raise over £200 for this great cause in the name of Deborah Jackman.”

Syne Hills Residential Home is situated in Syne Avenue, Skegness. Since opening in 1987 it has been dedicated to enriching the lives of those who now require support and comfort as their lives change due to old age. Their motto is “An Active mind, is a happy heart”.

Brooke and Louise Rider at one of the stalls.

1. 1697809420984.jpg

Brooke and Louise Rider at one of the stalls. Photo: Submitted

Lucy with Michelle Tonglet.

2. IN THE PINK

Lucy with Michelle Tonglet. Photo: Submitted

All smiles from Sheila Mann.

3. In the pink

All smiles from Sheila Mann. Photo: Submitted

Care home coordinator Cheryl Curtis.

4. In the pink

Care home coordinator Cheryl Curtis. Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page