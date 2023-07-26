A nationalist group is preparing to set up camp outside RAF Scampton in a bid to disrupt the resettlement of the first asylum seekers onto the base.

The National Support Detachment intends to camp outside the former base of the Dambusters from August 11-13.

The first wave of 200 asylum-seekers are due to arrive mid-August, although the actual date has not been confirmed.

It is understood that the group has secured permission to camp in a nearby field if moved away by the police.

The entrance to RAF Scampton. (Photo by: James Turner/Local Democracy Reporting Service)

The planned camp out has been condemned by Lincoln TUC and Stand Up to Racism, who say the far right are exploiting the issue.

An open letter has been signed by Lord Victor Adebowale, Lincoln University chancellor, Sidney McFarlane, an RAF Veteran with 30 years’ experience, and senior members of the local Trade Unions Congress.

In a joint statement, they wrote: “We condemn the involvement of the far-right and their plan to ‘camp out’ at Scampton. Refugees are not asking to be housed at Scampton.

“It is the government’s dispersal policy that means they are being put into ex-RAF camps, on prison barges and other suitable accommodation. Sunak & Co are attempting to use scapegoating to divide and rule our communities.

“It isn’t refugees to blame for cuts, closures, spiralling prices and low wages, it’s the government and their wealthy friends.

“We oppose the far-rights attempts to stir division and hatred and any attempt to threaten or intimidate those housed at Scampton.”