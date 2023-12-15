Campaign groups still fighting to preserve RAF Scampton despite High Court defeat

Three different groups continue to oppose the Home Office’s plans to house up to 2,000 asylum seekers at RAF Scampton, all actively campaigning in the local area and outside the gates of the former airbase.

Following West Lindsey District Council’s (WLDC) recent defeat in a High Court judicial review of the plans, Save Our Scampton, Scampton Says No and RAF Scampton Real Action, continue to emphasise that, although the government has won this battle, it has not yet won the entire war.

While the council plans to appeal Mrs Justice Thornton’s decision, the current ruling permits the government to use the site under emergency planning powers until April 16. However, the government has signalled its intention to seek a Special Development Order (SDO) to prolong the asylum centre’s operation for what is believed to be at least three years.

WLDC has also explained that its Stop Notice remains in force until the Home Office takes appropriate measures to resolve the issues specified in the notice.

The protest camp outside the main gate of RAF Scampton

A spokesperson from the Scampton Says No group shared: “Our primary objective is to represent the community and encourage people to stand up against this and let their feelings be heard.

“We are not partaking in any illegal activity up there, we are just peacefully protesting as we have done for many many months.”

The Save Our Scampton campaign group originated from local residents’ frustration over not being consulted on the plans for the site.

In the run-up to the judicial review, group leader Sarah Carter established a camp outside Gate 8. From there, she monitored activities on the site that appeared to violate the council’s Stop Notice, then reporting her findings to the council. Mrs Carter dismantled the camp prior to the High Court hearing.

Reacting to the council’s defeat, Sarah Carter remarked: “Would it have made much difference? Yeah, it would have delayed things for a couple more months, but they were still going to go for the Special Development Order (SDO) whatever the result. It would have been a big win, but it’s not a big loss.”