Campaign launched by Gainsborough man helps raise funds for five defibrillators in the community
John Spriggens, 50, who was the first in the UK to have a pioneering type of heart surgery, started the Keep Hearts Beating initiative after tragically losing his wife Janice when she had a cardiac arrest while working at a care home in late 2022.
The initiative has now raised more than £6,000 in total.
This was three times what the group had originally aimed for and has paid for five new defibs as well as donating the remaining money to the British Heart Foundation (BHF).
John also has a heart condition himself called ventricular tachycardia (VT) which can lead to an abnormally fast heart rhythm and if not treated could also be life-threatening.
This means he has a mini defibrillator known as an ICD fitted, and it also led to him having a pioneering open heart operation to treat his condition.
John was joined in his fundraising efforts by his stepdaughter Rachel Overton, niece Jade Carrington, and local gym owner Rico ‘Bon Bon’ Franco.
Two defibrillators have already been installed, one in a care home in Walkeringham where Rachel works, and one in Rico’s gym.
Another two will be put into a church in Gainsborough and a sports centre in Lincoln.
The final defib is due to be put in somewhere in Worksop where John’s niece Jade is based.
John said she was still choosing where that would be.
John said: “It’s been amazing – we couldn’t have asked for it to go better.
“We didn’t think for a moment we would get as much money as we have.
“We were aiming to install two defibrillators but instead we have enough for five, with money left over that we have donated to BHF to pay for research.
“It has been hard work but it’s been worth it as I don’t want anyone else to go through what I went through.
“Losing my wife made a huge difference to my life and if I can save just one other person from going through that as a husband or a wife or a family, well that’s the ultimate goal.”