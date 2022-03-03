Campaign launched to save Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Skegness

Her Majesty the Queen is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee during a new Bank Holiday from Thursday to Sunday June 2 to 5, but there is still a question mark over how this will be celebrated in Skegness.

Skegness Town Council came under attack for doing too little, too late and having a 'shameful lack of respect' for the Queen at last night's public meeting.

The council's failure to bring the community together to mark the historic occasion could also mean the town will miss out on the Lincolnshire Royal British Legion bringing their celebrations to Skegness, according to one angry resident, Paul Dixon.

Lack of time and no budget have been sighted by Skegness Town Council as the reasons for not holding an 'official' event, but a new entertainments working group was set up at last month's meeting to explore what they could do.

Events are being organised across the nation, with communities urged to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee during a new Bank Holiday from Thursday to Sunday June 2 to 5.

So far the council has suggested the possibility of a garden party in Tower Gardens, which would take place on Sunday, June 5.

If this happened it could tie in with the Big Jubilee Lunch and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at Buckingham Palace, which promises pomp and ceremony, street arts, theatre, music, circus and costumes.

However, the working group was unable to meet until last week and, with no budget for any entertainment for the day and just three months to go, the council had little to report this week on their progress.

In fact, Mr Dixon says apart from allowing people to go along to Tower Gardens for a picnic, if they so wish, and arranging a band for later in the day, so far nothing has been officially organised.

Speaking not as chairman of the Skegness branch of the RBL and welfare officer for Lincolnshire, he addressed councillors at their meeting last night as 'a resident and ex-serviceman'.

He told Lincolnshire World: "I went to the town council meeting as a member of the public to ask why nothing has been arranged.

"Our Town councillors in Skegness feel that Her Majesty The Queen isn't important enough to arrange any celebrations for her lifetime achievement.

"They say there is not enough time to arrange an event.

"They say no money in the pot, in spite of now being the owners of the Tower Gardens.

"How disrespectful can they be to Her Majesty, The Queen?

"I am sure there are many patriotic people in Skegness who also feel let down by this council.

"The lack of respect is so shameful, it's upsetting."

Now, Mr Dixon hopes the Skegness community will put pressure on the council to allow an event to happen and that the public and local businesses will come forward with ideas to "save the day".

Anyone interested in helping is invited to go along to the New Park Club in Scarbrough Avenue after the RBL meeting on Monday at 8.30pm.

Mr Dixon is also urging people who would like to see an event in Skegness to show their support by emailing the Town Council at [email protected]

Lincolnshire World has asked Skegness Town Council to update us on the situation and we are awaiting a response.

HOW THE NATION COULD CELEBRATE THE QUEEN'S PLATINUM JUBILEE

Following the official anniversary on February 6, the designated weekend for national celebrations is an extended Bank Holiday weekend from Thursday to Sunday June 2 to 5, 2022.

This replaces the Spring Bank Holiday on the last Monday of May.

For any street parties that require street closures, agreements must be made with the County Council’s Highways Department four to 12 weeks in advance. Check if you need a licence by visiting https://www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/article/5737/Event-Licensing

The Queen’s Green Canopy tree planting is best done by the end of March. Planting projects can be uploaded on to an interactive map at: www.queensgreencanopy.orgThere will also be a dedicated network of 70 Ancient Woodlands across the United Kingdom and identification of 70 Ancient Trees to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.

There are other ways which communities can engage in. The Queen’s Beacons – Community beacon lighting, will be on Thursday, June 2. Building on the tradition and success of previous jubilees, community groups, organisations and businesses are encouraged to join in with a chain of beacons the length and breadth of the country and across the Commonwealth, followed by the suggested planting of seven trees on the beacon site.

A focus on Church services is scheduled for Friday, June 3, in line with the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral. Details will follow from the Diocese of Lincoln at www.lincoln.anglican.org and from other faith groups.

Additionally, the public can apply to be involved in other commemorative activities.

On Thursday, June 2, it is Trooping the Colour held in full for the first time since the pandemic. Tickets are available by public ballot at https://qbp.army.mod.uk/

On Saturday, June 4, there will be a Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace, for which members of the public can apply to attend a live concert; billed as bringing together some of the world’s biggest stars to celebrate the most significant moments from the Queen’s seven-decade reign. The ballot for UK residents to secure tickets will be launched in February.

More detail of the main national events and activities at: www.gov.uk/government/news/extra-bank-holiday-to-mark-the-queens-platinum-jubilee-in-2022*

Email your Jubilee memories and details of anything you have planned for the Queen's Platinum Anniversary to [email protected]