Campaign sees work of Skegness Poppy Appeal in action after donation

A campaign encouraging festive kindness has seen the work of the Skegness Poppy Appeal in action.

Platform Housing Group awarded funds to the local branch of the Royal British Legion to help with the costs of creating a poppy installation around the Clock Tower for Remembrance.

The donation was part of the social landlord’s yearly community kindness campaign, which will see it support 22 local specialist organisations, charities, food banks and events across its communities to the tune of £82,135.00, with around £24,000 in the Lincolnshire area.

The poppy nets were originally set up in September in an empty unit donated to the project by Hildred’s Shopping Centre – and they are now back there on show in a new display featuring a remembrance tree for Christmas.

Pictured (from left) are Darren Dodds, Community Engagement Officer, Platform Housing Group; Tracy Turner, Vice Chair of the Skegness branch of The Royal British Legion; Michael Bruce, Director of Platform Hub and Income Management, Platform Housing Group; Kevin Woolley, Branch Standard Bearer, The Royal British Legion and Neil Greaves, Head of Localities and Community Safety, Platform Housing Group.

Representatives of the Platform Housing Group went along to have a look for themselves and learn more about the even bigger project announced for next year – to cover the Altitude 44 highwire frame with poppies.

Tracy Turner, Vice Chair of the Skegness branch of The Royal British Legion said: “We are humbled by the donation Platform gave to us to help with our poppy installation and were delighted they were able to come along and witness the impact the project has had on the community and the support it continues to get through further donations.

"It was a very moving project for the local and wider community in Skegness to be involved with and means so much to so many people.

“Through this and as our membership grows we will continue to show our support for the service and sacrifice of our armed forces, veterans and their families.”

Samantha Smith, Community Engagement Officer at Platform Housing Group said: “We first heard about the poppy appeal from customers who attend our Community Hub at one of our schemes in Clarke Way in the town.

"As a group, they decided they wanted to get involved in making poppies for the installation.

"It was such a worthwhile project and wonderful to be able to give something back to The Royal British Legion.

"Donations are already being taken for 2025 and we are keen to be involved once again!”

The Skegness branch of The Royal British Legion would like to encourage people to send in knitted or crocheted poppies for its 2025 project. Wool is available at the Poppy Shop. Visit the Skegness Poppy Appeal on Facebook to find out more.