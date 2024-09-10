Indoor Bowlers competing at Lincoln

​A campaign to bring back indoor bowls to Gainsborough has been launched by members of the Riverside Indoor Bowls (RIB).

​The Indoor Bowls Hall in Gainsborough was closed in 2018 devastating members of the RIB and now they are hoping, with the help of the community, they can bring the sport back to the town.

In 1991 West Lindsey District Council supplied an Indoor Bowls Hall for indoor bowlers allowing outdoor bowlers to play bowls all the year-round.

Linda Grocock, RIBs Trustee, said: “Outdoor and Indoor Bowls provided many skills, fitness, and wellbeing, and lifetime friendships were forged.

They are campaigning to return indoor bowls in Gainsborough

“Bowls also provided self-esteem and confidence, challenge, competition, self-discipline, personal enjoyment, activity and the pleasure of social interaction, all things health professionals recommend.

“There are very few other sports in West Lindsey as suitable, especially for older people.

“Our indoor bowls club was one of the best in the area allocated to this social activity, inside Gainsborough Leisure Centre.

“It was ideal, a reception, toilets, refreshments, exercise with likeminded people, refreshments, secure, well planned, irreplaceable well supported, well run and with an excellent history.

Bowls has been played in Gainsborough for more than 100 years

“Players were saddened by the closure in 2018 with no realistic opportunity to save it.

“Some of our indoor bowlers lived for their bowls, it was such an addictive hobby and made a difference to their lives.

“There are still some amazing outdoor bowlers in the district, enjoying their game, who can pass on their knowledge and skills to future generations.

“Please have a word with your councillor and encourage them to rejuvenate this amazing sport which has given so much pleasure to past generations.

“Outdoor players have finished playing for the winter now and in the past would play indoors but won’t be playing bowls now until next Spring.

“This is one of the reasons the Indoor Bowls Hall was so important, no interruption to their game. However, to many it was a lifeline for them to partake in regularly throughout the whole year.

“Please support RIBs in returning Indoor Bowls.”