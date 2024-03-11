​Camping comedy coming up at Horncastle Theatre Company

The cast of Perfect Pitch, from left: Gail Hinkins, Chris Hinkins, Dan Barrett and Natasha Lowes.

​Horncastle Theatre Company will be performing John Godber’s comedy Perfect Pitch from April 10 to 13, directed by Jon Cooke, fresh from his turn as the Dame in the Theatre Company’s pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk (Almost!).

Perfect Pitch sees prematurely retired headteacher Ron and his wife, would-be marathoner Yvonne (played by real-life husband and wife Chris and Gail Hinkins), on their first caravan holiday in Yorkshire.

Before long, their peace and quiet is shattered by the noisy – and ‘loudly amorous’ – arrival of Steph (Natasha Lowes) and Grant (Dan Barrett), a slightly more ‘working class’ couple who are on a camping holiday of their own, and before long the couples are clashing in all manner of ways, with hilarious results.

Audiences will be treated to an ambitious set featuring a full-sized caravan and plenty of authentic paraphanalia.

Director Jon said: “Ron and Yvonne are at the point in their lives where they’re starting to get on each other’s nerves, and Steph and Grant are from a slightly rough estate and it’s an interesting mix to see how they all interact with each other.”

Perfect Pitch will be performed from Wednesday April 10 to Saturday April 13, starting at 7.30pm each night.