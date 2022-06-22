Can you dig it? Revesby Country Fair is back!

The Dancing Diggers will perform at Revesby Country Show at Revesby Estates.

One of Lincolnshire’s oldest events, Revesby Country Fair, is back for 2022 after being postponed in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s show will return on Sunday August 7, taking over the historic grounds of Revesby Estate with its biggest ever offering.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just some of the highlights on the schedule of attractions include clay pigeon shooting, flower arranging, climbing and the synchronised stylings of the JCB Dancing Diggers, whose carefully choreographed spectacle will show that precision, as well as power, is needed to operate these machines.

Tom Hogg's show

There are also more than 200 trade stands celebrating Lincolnshire’s best crafts, food and drink.

From Harry Trotter to Wool-i-Ham, Tom Hogg will be showcasing his rare breeds of talented performing pigs in an experience that’s sure to be as entertaining as it is educational in The Hogg Show.

Revesby regulars can enjoy return of the vintage tractors and classic cars in this year’s programme, as well as all the traditional equine favourites such as show jumping, shire horses and mounted fancy dress.

Runners will also be able to tackle the first ever ‘Race The Estate’, a series of running races organised by local organisers Trident Sports.

Revesby Country Show

Tickets for Revesby Country Fair 2022 are on sale now, priced at £12.50 for adults, £4 for children and £30 for a family of 2 adults and up to 3 children. Under 5s go free.

Visitors can enter this year’s competition to win free entry to the show for them and their family by answering the following question:

"Name one of Tom Hogg's performing pigs"?