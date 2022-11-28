Can you help Sutton-on-Sea's community larder?

Sutton on Sea's Food Bank needs more donations.

Those in need for extra help include Sutton-on-Sea Food Larder, which was set up during the first outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020, when people could not travel to the Furnichurch Food Larder in Mablethorpe.

The Larder, based in Tide Turners in Sutton-on-Sea High Street, aims to provide an emergency food parcel for those in need along the Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea coast and in outlying villages, and now delivers 80 parcels a week.

The initiative also runs what is called a Community Fridge, a store where people can select and take what they need from what is there – a scheme initiated by the Co-op and there are only a hundred or so in the country.

At present, the Food Larder is running short on a number of items including tea, coffee, sugar, pasta, rice, Mince pies, Christmas cake and puddings, stuffing, gravy, custard and cream crackers.

Any donations of these items can be brought to the Food Larder’s base at 44 High Street, Sutton-on-Sea on Wednesdays between 10am to 1pm and Thursdays from 9.30am to 11am.

You can also support Sutton on Sea’s Food Bank by playing the South and East Lincolnshire Community Lottery, a new venture by East Lindsey District Council which encourages people to donate a pound a week – of which 60p goes directly to good causes – while entering the draw to win a cash jackpot for themselves.

