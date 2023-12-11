Cancellation of Caistor Sting 2024

One of the highlights of Caistor’s summer calendar has been cancelled for 2024.

The site of the bridge collapse over Nettleton Beck

​The Caistor Sting in the Tail 10k has been organised by Caistor Running Club for more than 10 years and always attracts hundreds of runners, due to the challenge it brings. However, as a result of Storm Babet, which hit the area on October 21, a part of the well-established route for the Sting is impassable and the decision has been made to cancel next year’s event, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday June 30.

The route starts and finishes within the town itself, with the ‘Sting’ being the steep incline of Plough Hill to the finish line. However, the route also takes the runners to outlying areas and it is at this part of the race where the problem has occurred.

In a statement released on the Caistor Running Club, Sting team spokesman Mike Wells said: “As many people will be aware, in October this year Storm Babet caused significant damage locally, and destroyed the bridge used by the event to cross Nettleton Beck, near Nettleton Country House. After consulting the landowners, across whose land the Sting route runs, it’s clear the route will remain unusable for the foreseeable future. Therefore, we have taken the difficult decision to cancel the 2024 edition of the race. We hope the event will be able to return in 2025.”