Cancer charity fun day will raise funds and celebrate

Celebrating her all clear - Michelle Morris of Sleaford. EMN-211014-173233001

Shellfest is being staged by friends of Michelle Morris who has just received the good news about her cancer treatment and they want to raise money for the Ovarian Cancer Charity as well.

Nikki Taylor said: “Michelle is my best friend and we want to celebrate and raise money at the same time.

“We are running a Facebook event as well as having live acts and a virtual race on screen at The Ivy in Sleaford on Southgate starting at 12noon until late on November 13.”

There will be a bouncy castle, face painting, bands and singers, hook a duck and other games to raise funds as well as a hot dog and burger van. There will also be a grand raffle draw.

Raffle tickets and wrist bands for entry costing £3 can be purchased on the day or in advance from The Ivy and the Bull and Dog pubs.

Overjoyed Nikki said: “Michelle got her diagnosis for ovarian cancer in March and after surgery and treatment she had the all clear last Monday. We were all so hysterical when we got the news. She is loved by everyone in town - very well known having grown up in Sleaford, along with her kids.

“It is for an amazing cause.

“The pub has allowed us to run the event in their big function room and in the car park at the rear and we hopefully will have a fairground ride too so there will be indoor and outdoor entertainment.”