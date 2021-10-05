Cancer charity shopping fundraiser at Rasen racecourse

Organisers at a previous event

The popular annual shopping extravaganza organised by the Grimsby branch of Blood Cancer UK will be held at Market Rasen Racecourse tomorrow, Wednesday, and Thursday, October 6 and 7.

The event will showcase 60 local businesses, including some old favourites and many more new and exciting ones.

As well as the stalls, there will also be a cafe serving homemade food and cakes, and a raffle with prizes provided by the local businesses of the stallholders.

The event will run from 6pm to 9.30pm on the Wednesday, with admission £10, which includes complimentary nibbles and entry to the event on the Thursday.

Thursday admission is £5, with the event running from 10am to 3pm.

There is free parking at the racecourse, with disabled parking outside the Brocklesby Suite.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to Blood Cancer UK Grimsby.

• Now in its 58th year, the Grimsby Branch of Blood Cancer UK (previously Bloodwise and Leukaemia & Lymphoma Research) has worked hard to raise much needed funds to help beat blood cancers.