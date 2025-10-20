Candidates, key dates and polling station change announced for Chapel St Leonards by-election

The successful candidate will represent Chapel St Leonards ward on East Lindsey District Council.

Six candidates have be named for the upcoming by-election for a vacant seat for the Chapel St Leonards ward on East Lindsey District Council.

The by-election was called following the resignation of Coun Stephen Evans.

Voters in the Chapel St Leonards ward of East Lindsey District Council will go to the polls on Thursday, November 13, to elect a new district councillor.

The candidates standing have now been published on the East Lindsey District Council website:

BOSWELL, Jason – Independent

CLARK, Carole Irene – Labour Party

SUTTON, Paul – Reform UK

TUCKER, David Brian – Liberal Democrats

VASSAR, Alan – Local Conservatives

WORLEY, Valerie Anne – Independent.

Rob Barlow, Returning Officer for East Lindsey District Council, said: "The by-election is for eligible voters in the Chapel St Leonards ward following a resignation on the Council.

"If you live in the ward - which includes Anderby, Chapel St Leonards and Hogsthorpe - now is the time to check you are registered to vote and to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate if you have not got any other form of photo ID.

"You can also apply for postal votes or to vote by proxy if you know you will not be able to make it to the polling station on November 13th.

"Please check the important dates below to help ensure you are ready to vote."

For voters living in Hogsthorpe, please note the polling station is unavailable for the by-election.

Your polling station will be at Village Hall, Sea Road, Chapel St Leonards.

Poll cards will include details of the polling station and the Council will be writing to those affected to make them aware of the change.

Residents in the ward who are currently not registered to vote or have recently changed their name or address will need to register to vote to have a say in the by-election.

The process just takes five minutes and can be done online by visiting www.gov.uk/register-to-vote The deadline to apply is midnight on Tuesday, October 28.

Anyone who is registered to vote can apply for a postal vote. When applying, you will need to provide your National Insurance number, date or birth as well as a clear signature.

To complete a postal vote application, visit www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote

If you are unable to submit online, you can download and print a paper postal vote application form or email [email protected] to request a paper application form. The deadline is 5pm on Wednesday, October 29, at 5pm.

For those voting at a polling station, you will need to present a valid form of photographic ID. If you do not have photo ID, you can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate.

Accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK, EEA or Commonwealth drivers' licence; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person's bus pass.

You can use an expired ID if you are still recognisable from the photo.

Anyone who does not have one of the accepted forms of ID will be able to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate at www.voter-authority-certificate.service.gov.uk/ or by completing a paper form. The deadline to apply for a VAC is 5pm on Wednesday 5 November 2025.

For more information on voter ID, please visit: www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/howtoregister

The deadline for Proxy Vote applications for the by-election is Wednesday 5 November 2025 at 5pm. To complete an application to vote by proxy, visit www.gov.uk/apply-proxy-vote

If you are unable to submit an application online, you can download a Proxy voting application form.

Your application form must arrive at your electoral registration office, East Lindsey District Council, The Hub, Mareham Road, Horncastle, LN9 6PH by the deadline.

Key dates:

Last date to register to vote - Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

Receipt of new Postal Vote applications - Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 5pm.

Last date to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate for those without an acceptable form of Photo ID - Wednesday, November 5, 5pm.

Receipt of Proxy Vote applications - Wednesday, November 5, 2025, 5pm

Day of Poll - Thursday, November 13, 2025, 7am-10pm.

For more information, visit: www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/elections