Candlelit vigil by safety group in memory of Sleaford woman

Sleaford Women's Safety Group is holding the vigil.

Sleaford Women’s Safety Group was set up to discuss and campaign for improvements in safety for women in and around the town as well as changing attitudes and raising better awareness and understanding of issues such as abuse, sexism and unwanted attention that women may face.

They are calling the candlelit vigil after Diana Gabaliene, 33, and Deividas Gabalis, 40, were discovered at premises in George Street, Sleaford, just after 4pm on Sunday (May 1) following reports of two people being injured in the property.

Lincolnshire Police said initial results showed Diana Gabaliene died from strangulation and Deividas Gabalis’ death was ‘non-suspicious’.

Sarah Watson from the group explained: “We and Diana’s family intend on having a candle lit vigil for Diana on Sunday May 15 at 8.30pm at the grass area by Sleaford Leisure Centre.

"We will be there to raise awareness of domestic violence and as a memorial for Diana. We will have a donation bucket in place to go towards the already established go fund me page.”

The page was set up by a friend, Lina Lukše, and has already raised over £11,000 to help cover the funeral and help look after her three children. Her sister, their Godmother, is looking after them.

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt, Senior Investigating Officer, thanked the community for their patience and support.