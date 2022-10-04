Car park fees help fund new country park trail along  coast

AFTER - A new country park trail at Chapel Six Marshes.

Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) has invested £10,000 on an ‘all ability’ path at Chapel Six Marshes Nature Reserve.

Located just north of Chapel Point, between Roman Bank and the beach, Chapel Six Marshes Nature Reserve is a popular destination for locals and tourists wanting to experience the unspoilt coast.

The refurbished path has been specifically designed to be accessible for all, especially the less mobile. It weaves its way around an area of ponds and marshland allowing people to get close to nature.

During the summer months, this area is alive with birds, including many warblers, some of which travel all the way from Africa just to nest here.

The path refurbishment has been partially funded by the car parking charges at the county council’s coastal car parks at Chapel Six Marshes, Wolla Bank, Anderby Creek, Marsh Yard and Huttoft Car Terrace.

Coun Colin Davie, executive councillor for environment at Lincolnshire County Council, welcomed the completion of the new path. He said:

“The Lincolnshire coast attracts tens of thousands of holidaymakers and day-trippers each year.

“Nature reserves, country parks and other green spaces are so important for our physical and mental health, and we don’t want mobility issues to be a barrier for people visiting Lincolnshire and enjoying those benefits.

“Here at Chapel Six Marshes, this major upgrade of the trail through the nature reserve will allow visitors of all abilities the chance to enjoy this beautiful part of the Lincolnshire coast.”