Caravan owners in Ingoldmells to take council to court after deadline passes

Caravanners at Kingfisher Caravan Site in Ingoldmells are continuing to take East Lindsey District Council to court over age limits set on their vans.

Kingfisher Caravan Park owners group wanted to resume talks because they say a new limit offered to them still did not give them the security they needed.

The age limits originally set by East Lindsey District Council would have seen vans removed after 15 years.

Five, one-year extensions to this limit, which would be subject to annual inspections, but in a new deal agreed at a council meeting this was increased to ten, one-year extensions.

Stuart Allan, leader of the group, said this was not acceptable as the guaranteed period is "still only 15 years".

He said: "Despite best efforts, on our part, to get the Council to open up lines of negotiation again (after failed mediation) we have not been able to reinstate any further discussions about the proposed 2019 changes to terms and conditions.

"We are now in limbo , the Owners witness statements and Particulars of Claim will be finalised for submission to the courts to obtain a date for consideration.

"As we have always said, our position is that we are willing to negotiate/mediate any request for change. In support of our position we continue to operate as per the 2018 terms (including the right for a caravan to remain on-site whilst fit for purpose) until either both parties reach agreement or the Courts decide the fate of this issue. The group members will honour this position by agreeing to pay the ground rent requested and operating in a courteous manner during our time on site.

"As we are now moving away from any potential mediation it is expected that the Council will also honour this position until the Courts decide the final fate which could be 12 to 18 months."

The Standard is awaiting a response from East Lindsey District Council on the latest action. But the authority previously said the age limit policy was made because they "have made a commitment to investing in and improving Kingfisher Caravan Park, to the benefit of the licensees and visitors who we know value and cherish the site."