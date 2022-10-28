The Elms Touring Caravan Site in Addlethorpe.

East Lindsey District Council will examine the application from Elms Leisure Park owner Darren Cragg on Thursday, November 3, as he looks to expand his existing business onto the former Addlethorpe Golf Course in Orby Road.

If approved, the development will include a new access path, including a bridge, for 56 static holiday caravans alongside five fishing ponds, a new nature trail, woodland and wildflower areas. The application has been called in by Councillor Colin Davie and has received strong objections from the parish council.

A report before councillors said: “Addlethorpe Parish Council object to this application along with the other application for a caravan site on the golf course due to the cumulative impact these will have on the village.” The parish council said the development would be “overbearing” and “unsustainable” and that the village already faces applications totalling nearly 600 caravans.

It adds that the population is already outnumbered 7 to 1 and says health services are “saturated”. There is further concern around road and traffic infrastructure. However, the application has only received one letter of objection from an East Lindsey resident.

