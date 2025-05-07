Caravanners in Ingoldmells create stunning displays ahead of VE 80 celebrations
Caravanners at a caravan park in Ingoldmells have created some stunning displays ahead of their VE 80 celebrations.
Inspired by the success of their Remembrance Day displays, 15 ladies on Orchard Park have been busy knitting poppies while it was closed over winter.
“The knitters kept going through the winter to make sure we had enough poppies to start our VE display this year,! commented their spokesperson Alan Kelsall.
“That's just how committed we all are,”
Alan and his friend, Linda Gray, put the display together over a period of five days in time for the VE 80 picnic on the caravan park this Saturday. He added: “We will be celebrating all together with war time music, and our picnics.”
