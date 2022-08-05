Caravanners ‘selling up’ over Skegness park water issue

Southview Leisure Centre has apologised after caravanners were left without water.

Southview Leisure Centre said tankers were brought in to support the supply but one caravanner told our newspaper he has stopped going for now “because the problem is happening too often”.

Last month there was a serious water main burst further down Burgh Road where the site is located which left not only the park without water but several houses in the area.

Water was restored the same day but Anglian Water engineers remained on site for several days making repairs.

On this occasion Anglian Water said: “We are not aware of any current issues with networks or supply in the Skegness area.”

Caravanner Simon Houghton who reported the latest incident and previous occasions, told us he stopped going at weekends at one point. He said: “What is off yet again on Southview

“This place is getting beyond a joke, it’s getting to the stage, where I don’t even want to go up,

"Everytime it gets busy they can’t cope, I even told my son when he he went up to fill some bottles ready and guess what – it went off.

"The place needs closing until the water system is upgraded.”