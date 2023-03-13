Care farm near Boston holds open day

The site in Leagate Road, Gipsey Bridge, is run by Curo-lincs – a community interest company.
It has been in operation for about six months.
From the site, Curo-lincs offers horticulture and animal-assisted therapy for vulnerable people, including adults with disabilities and those experiencing poor mental health or isolation.
Alongside activities involving horticulture and animals that are designed to support wellbeing, visitors also take part in arts and crafts, woodwork, and cookery.
Through the site, Curo-lincs also offers work experience and volunteering opportunities.
Since launching, it has set up a second care farm in the county – at Gedney Hill, near Spalding.
It has also taken its services into the community, including its Paws-itivity dog cafés, where dogs are used to help bring people together in social settings.
Rachel Theobald, director of Curo-lincs, thanked all those who attended or contributed to the open day, making special mention of supporter Nina Turnbull and her family and the site’s ‘wonderful’ volunteers.
“It was successful – a couple of potential new volunteers and clients, plus some great contacts made,” she said.
For more information on Curo-lincs, visit www.curo-lincs.co.uk