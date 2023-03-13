Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Care farm near Boston holds open day

An open day has taken place at a care farm near Boston to showcase how it uses farming methods as therapy.

By David Seymour
1 hour ago
There was a chance to meet some of the care farm's animals when the open day was held.
There was a chance to meet some of the care farm's animals when the open day was held.
There was a chance to meet some of the care farm's animals when the open day was held.

The site in Leagate Road, Gipsey Bridge, is run by Curo-lincs – a community interest company.

It has been in operation for about six months.

From the site, Curo-lincs offers horticulture and animal-assisted therapy for vulnerable people, including adults with disabilities and those experiencing poor mental health or isolation.

Most Popular
One of the stars of the care farm open day.
One of the stars of the care farm open day.
One of the stars of the care farm open day.

Alongside activities involving horticulture and animals that are designed to support wellbeing, visitors also take part in arts and crafts, woodwork, and cookery.

Through the site, Curo-lincs also offers work experience and volunteering opportunities.

Since launching, it has set up a second care farm in the county – at Gedney Hill, near Spalding.

It has also taken its services into the community, including its Paws-itivity dog cafés, where dogs are used to help bring people together in social settings.

And another one!
And another one!
And another one!

Rachel Theobald, director of Curo-lincs, thanked all those who attended or contributed to the open day, making special mention of supporter Nina Turnbull and her family and the site’s ‘wonderful’ volunteers.

“It was successful – a couple of potential new volunteers and clients, plus some great contacts made,” she said.

For more information on Curo-lincs, visit www.curo-lincs.co.uk

Spalding