Care home earns regional award for Covid-19 response

Ashdene Care Home staff at the East Midlands final of the Great British Care Awards. EMN-210728-153542001

A team of 10 staff from Ashdene Care Home swapped their tunics and aprons for their best evening wear to attend the event held at the East Midlands Conference centre in Nottingham, where they picked up the trophy for the social care Covid Hero award, out of six shortlisted finalists.

At East Midlands winners they will go on to compete for the national title at a ceremony in September.

Nominated by relatives of residents, they were interviewed by a panel of judges who wanted to know how they had coped through the pandemic. The judges also reviewed feedback by families who said the staff had done a great job keeping everyone’s spirits up, to the extent they were envious of all the fun being had.

Staff member Julia Pagett was also highly commended in the Care Home Newcomer Award for going “above and beyond” to ensure the happiness of residents, getting to know them, keeping them safe and being a team player.

They were also highly commended for the Care Home Team Award for “breaking the mould” with their “infectious” passion and spirit which brightens people’s day and makes them feel part of the family, while also volunteering for many research projects.

Home manager Jilly Hunt said: “we were all glitzed up. It was the first time I had been out in over 18 months. We hired a small coach and all wore masks. All the team were tested before going and it was strange being out at such a big event.”

She said the thought of going on to the national final was :“massively exciting”.

“I’m really proud of all the team and how they have pulled together and supported each other,” Jilly said.