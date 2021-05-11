Care home in Skegness celebrates VE Day

Flying the flag for VE Day are care home manager Hayley Peace and resident Raymond Dand.

Saturday marked 76 years since VE Day when the United Kingdom commemorated the end of the Second World War in Europe.

Street parties, parades or concerts to celebrate the historic event will not be able to take place for the second year in a row due to the ongoing pandemic, but you can still observe the occasion from hom

Residents and staff at Syne Hills held a a VE Day street party in the luxury of being dry inside the home.

The residents decorated their own cakes and biscuits, read old newspaper articles, explored VE Day memory boxes, cut out pictures, coloured in scenes from VE Day and finished off with a quiz.