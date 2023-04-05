Care home in Skegness celebrates winning top awards at annual ceremony

A care home in Skegness is celebrating after winning a whopping seven awards at a glittering ceremony in Lincoln.

Cheryl Curtis, Hayley Peace, Chris Sweeney and Kerry Sweeney, Sylvia Terry, ,Maureen Shaw, Jean Sweeney and Mark Haslam at the awards.

The 2022 Lincolnshire Care Awards took place on Thursday, March 30, at the Double Tree, Hilton Hotel

The Lincolnshire Care Awards is an annual celebration organised by the Lincolnshire Care Association to recognise outstanding work across the care sector in the county.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"What an amazing night to celebrate these seven amazing heroes!,” said Syne Hills care home co-ordinator Cheryl Curtis.

Four members of the team from Syne Hills in Syne Avenue scooped the top awards.

Results were:

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Residential Care Award – Zoe Woods and Mark Haslam

The Registered Manager Award – Hayley Peace

The Behind The Scenes Award – Cheryl Curtis

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Caring Together Award – Maureen Shaw and Jean Sweeney

Lincolnshire Chair Special Recognition Award (Lifetime achievement) – Sylvia Terry

Cheryl Curtis also won ‘highly commended’ in her category with Maureen, Jean and Sylvia all winning their categories.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Congratulation to all our finalists with a special mention to Sylvia who has devoted her entire working life to Syne Hills and won the prestigious

‘lifetime achievement award’ presented by the Chair of LinCa, Melanie Wheatherly MBE,” added Cheryl.

Attending the ceremony were Cheryl Curtis, Mark Haslam( care assistant), Hayley Peace ( manager), Sylvia Terry (kitchen assistant),

Christopher and Kerry Sweeney (director), Jean Sweeney and Maureen Shaw.

Advertisement

Advertisement