Care home in Skegness celebrates winning top awards at annual ceremony

The 2022 Lincolnshire Care Awards took place on Thursday, March 30, at the Double Tree, Hilton Hotel
The Lincolnshire Care Awards is an annual celebration organised by the Lincolnshire Care Association to recognise outstanding work across the care sector in the county.
"What an amazing night to celebrate these seven amazing heroes!,” said Syne Hills care home co-ordinator Cheryl Curtis.
Four members of the team from Syne Hills in Syne Avenue scooped the top awards.
Results were:
The Residential Care Award – Zoe Woods and Mark Haslam
The Registered Manager Award – Hayley Peace
The Behind The Scenes Award – Cheryl Curtis
The Caring Together Award – Maureen Shaw and Jean Sweeney
Lincolnshire Chair Special Recognition Award (Lifetime achievement) – Sylvia Terry
Cheryl Curtis also won ‘highly commended’ in her category with Maureen, Jean and Sylvia all winning their categories.
“Congratulation to all our finalists with a special mention to Sylvia who has devoted her entire working life to Syne Hills and won the prestigious
‘lifetime achievement award’ presented by the Chair of LinCa, Melanie Wheatherly MBE,” added Cheryl.
Attending the ceremony were Cheryl Curtis, Mark Haslam( care assistant), Hayley Peace ( manager), Sylvia Terry (kitchen assistant),
Christopher and Kerry Sweeney (director), Jean Sweeney and Maureen Shaw.
Ahead of the ceremony, Lincolnshire Care Association said: “Our annual care awards allow us to give back and say thank you to those who give so much to others and to those who make sacrifices each day to ensure that Lincolnshire’s most vulnerable are seen and supported.”