Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
2 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
2 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
2 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
5 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
9 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested

Care home in Skegness celebrates winning top awards at annual ceremony

A care home in Skegness is celebrating after winning a whopping seven awards at a glittering ceremony in Lincoln.

By Chrissie Redford
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:34 BST
Cheryl Curtis, Hayley Peace, Chris Sweeney and Kerry Sweeney, Sylvia Terry, ,Maureen Shaw, Jean Sweeney and Mark Haslam at the awards.Cheryl Curtis, Hayley Peace, Chris Sweeney and Kerry Sweeney, Sylvia Terry, ,Maureen Shaw, Jean Sweeney and Mark Haslam at the awards.
Cheryl Curtis, Hayley Peace, Chris Sweeney and Kerry Sweeney, Sylvia Terry, ,Maureen Shaw, Jean Sweeney and Mark Haslam at the awards.

The 2022 Lincolnshire Care Awards took place on Thursday, March 30, at the Double Tree, Hilton Hotel

The Lincolnshire Care Awards is an annual celebration organised by the Lincolnshire Care Association to recognise outstanding work across the care sector in the county.

"What an amazing night to celebrate these seven amazing heroes!,” said Syne Hills care home co-ordinator Cheryl Curtis.

Most Popular

Four members of the team from Syne Hills in Syne Avenue scooped the top awards.

Results were:

The Residential Care Award – Zoe Woods and Mark Haslam

The Registered Manager Award – Hayley Peace

The Behind The Scenes Award – Cheryl Curtis

The Caring Together Award – Maureen Shaw and Jean Sweeney

Lincolnshire Chair Special Recognition Award (Lifetime achievement) – Sylvia Terry

Cheryl Curtis also won ‘highly commended’ in her category with Maureen, Jean and Sylvia all winning their categories.

“Congratulation to all our finalists with a special mention to Sylvia who has devoted her entire working life to Syne Hills and won the prestigious

‘lifetime achievement award’ presented by the Chair of LinCa, Melanie Wheatherly MBE,” added Cheryl.

Attending the ceremony were Cheryl Curtis, Mark Haslam( care assistant), Hayley Peace ( manager), Sylvia Terry (kitchen assistant),

Christopher and Kerry Sweeney (director), Jean Sweeney and Maureen Shaw.

Ahead of the ceremony, Lincolnshire Care Association said: “Our annual care awards allow us to give back and say thank you to those who give so much to others and to those who make sacrifices each day to ensure that Lincolnshire’s most vulnerable are seen and supported.”

Lincoln