The Old Hall in Halton Holegate

The Old Hall in Halton Holgate will be using diverse methods of recruitment across different media platforms including Facebook, custom-made videos and e-recruitment, alongside traditional methods such as posters, paper adverts and word of mouth.

This is part of a vital Feasibility Study on the recruitment and retention of Care Home Staff in Lincolnshire, part-funded by the UK Government as part of the Community Renewal Fund* and sponsored by Lincolnshire County Council.

HWLincs is running a series of targeted adverts to attract particular cohorts of people although the roles are open to anyone who wishes to apply.

Experience is not essential as full training will be given.

A spokesman said: “The UK Community Renewal Fund is a Government programme aiming to support people and communities most in need across the UK.