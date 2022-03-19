Care home residents in Skegness enjoy some fruity fun

Joyce Payne enjoying her smoothie.

The residents at Four Seasons Aspen Lodge Care Home decided to give the chef a helping hand to mark Nutrition & Hydration Week.

Their smoothie menu included flavours like peach melba and kiwi and mango, as well as a more unusual peanut butter and banana blend which went down a treat.

Chef Wayne Woolman, explained: “As we get older our bodies may find it harder to store essential fats and sugars, so it’s really important to make sure we eat and drink plenty of nutrients.

Cheers - chef Wayne Woolman with Joyce Payne.

"Drinking smoothies is a good way to maintain a healthy weight and it’s great fun trying different ingredients.

"It’s easy to fortify smoothies by adding in high energy foods like custard, ice cream, milk powder and honey to increase calories where needed.”

Food and drink play an important role in the care home, whether it’s trying new things, bringing back fond memories, socialising with others or providing comfort and stimulation as well as essential nutrition.

Residents also enjoy creating their own dishes as part of the home’s weekly Cookery Club activities where anything from curry to cakes to cocktails can be on the menu.

Debra Royle with her smoothie.

Resident Joyce Paine, aged 99, said: “I’ve really enjoyed trying all the different smoothies, they’re much more exciting than just eating a piece of fruit and makes it easy to get my five a day.

"I thought the peanut butter and banana one sounded a bit strange but it was definitely my favourite.”

Resident Nora Gilliver, aged 99, said: “I wouldn’t mind having smoothies more often.

"When I was younger I had a blueberry bush in my garden, they’re so good for you. I’m going to try a smoothie with blueberries in next as I love them.”

Strawberry on top - Valerie Jurdison is all smiles with her smoothie.