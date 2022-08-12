Care home residents in Skegness go for gold

In light of the queen's baton making its rounds and coming to Skegness for the Commonwealth Games, Syne Hills Syne Hills Care Home has hosted their own Olympics.
The residents enjoyed taking part in relay, an egg and spoon race, javelin, discus, ball tossing and hook a duck.
Members of the team all dressed up for the occasion and everyone who took part was rewarded with medals and certificates.
Lifestyle co-ordinator at the home in Syne Ave, Cheryl Curtis, said: ”We thought, ‘why not have our own Olympic Games here at Syne Hills?
"We had lots of fun taking part and we all got medals and certificates.”
