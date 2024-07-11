Care home residents pack a punch with new fitness sessions

Bailey Greetham-Clark from BeGreat Fitness runs sessions with Tanglewood Care Home residents Arthur and Olive.

​Residents at a Horncastle care home have been enjoying a new method of exercise – one you perhaps wouldn’t expect residents aged almost 100 to take part in.

Bailey Greetham-Clark from BeGreat Fitness visited Tanglewood Care Home for an invigorating exercise session, where the residents were able to try their hand at gentle boxing exercises.

Bailey started BeGreatFitness at the age of 17 in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, aiming to be able to help those at their most vulnerable be able to access fitness.

BeGreat Fitness now brings sessions to a variety of people, from those with additional needs to the elderly, and provide safe spaces for people to exercise.

Tanglewood resident Olive tries a punch.

"We are thrilled to see the positive impact our sessions have on the residents. The energy and enthusiasm they bring to each class is truly inspiring, and it's wonderful to see such engagement and motivation," said Bailey, founder of BeGreat Fitness.

The sessions proved to be so popular, that Bailey and his team of coaches will now be visiting Tanglewood homes once a week to continue the residents health and wellness journey.

"Exercise offers numerous benefits for our residents, enhancing not only their physical health but also their mental well-being,” said Anna-Maria Vesey, Tanglewood’s Activities Coordinator.

“Our residents eagerly participate in Bailey’s sessions, enjoying the rush of endorphins and the positive energy they bring.

“Thank you, Bailey, for another fantastic session. We look forward to seeing you and your team again soon!”

To find out more about BeGreat Fitness, visit www.begreatfitness.org