Care home staff win awards at event celebrating sector

Lincolnshire Care Award winners, from left - Sarah Gray - activities coordinator, and Angela davies, team leader. EMN-220104-172548001

After a tough couple of years with the pandemic, the event celebrated the hard work of those in the health and social care sector, recognising the dedication and adaptability that care workers have shown through uncertain times.

The Lincolnshire Care Association was able to celebrate in-person once again and give back to those who go above and beyond to meet the needs of Lincolnshire’s most vulnerable.

BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter, DJ Scott Dalton led the ceremony which boasted 81 finalists across ten different categories.

Melanie Weatherley, chairman of the Lincolnshire Care Association, said: “Our county is full of compassionate individuals, teams and organisations who always go above and beyond to deliver the highest standards of care to those in need of support.

“We want to show them how much we appreciate all they do for Lincolnshire’s older and vulnerable people.”

Sarah Gray, activities coordinator at Ashdene care home in Sleaford won the Behind the Scenes award for her work to keep up morale, while team leader at the home Angela Davies, won the Workforce Development award.

Home manager Jilly Hunt said she is extremely proud for them. The home had been shortlisted for five awards out of 900 care homes across the county.

She said: “It was a fantastic night at the Lincoln Assembly Rooms.

“It is a lovely care home community, with everyone wishing each other well and being supportive.”

In the last year the home has also won the regional care team award for the East Midlands at the Great British Care Awards and was a finalist for the national awards as well.

The home is also holding a fundraising ball on June 25 at Woodland Waters in Ancaster. All are welcome, withj tickets priced at £32 each, available from Ashdene and Oakdene care homes.