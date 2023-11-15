Careless driving added to Lincolnshire Police's #Fatal5 list

​Careless driving has been added to Lincolnshire Police's #Fatal5 list, upping the number from #Fatal4

Lincolnshire Police's Fatal 5 campaign.

​The force is now widening its focus from the Fatal 4 to the Fatal 5 with the addition of carelessness – joining the list alongside drink/drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt, excessive speed, and distracted driving including mobile phones.

Twenty-one of the total 48 fatalities had “careless, reckless, in a hurry” recorded as a contributory factor, a total of 44 percent all fatalities. This was followed by “failed to look properly”, which was indicated in 21 percent of the 48 fatalities

Inspector Jason Baxter, of Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations, said: “The message is clear. Take care on our roads. The consequences of not doing so are potentially deadly to you, your passengers and other road users.

"Most of us use the roads on a near daily basis. As drivers we all need to recognise we are in charge of a lethal machine, and treat that responsibility with the seriousness it deserves.

"Taking care, wearing a seatbelt, not being impaired through drink or drugs, not speeding and not being distracted – these are the fundamental prerequisites to driving.

"In 2022, 48 people did not make their destination in Lincolnshire. They will never get to go home.

"We have seen the devastation caused and we will make no apology for stopping drivers who are committing a Fatal 5 offence.”

Lincolnshire Police will be continuing to target these offences in a number of upcoming days of action, such as Operation Excess.

Drivers can also use Op Snap – an online portal where you can upload footage of suspected driving offences – to report an incident of suspected dangerous driving.

In memory of those 48 people who lost their lives in 2022, this Sunday (November 19), World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims, Lincolnshire Police Sgt Mike Templeman will be running a 48 mile ultra marathon at Yarborough running tack in Lincoln.

