Carer admits stealing from elderly client

​A carer who admitted stealing £260 from an elderly client while he was in hospital has been warned she faces a possible jail sentence.

​Helen Griffiths, 62, of Ferry Road, Southrey, near Bardney, pleaded guilty to a single charge of fraud when she appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

The court heard Griffiths used her client's bank card to withdraw money for her own benefit between 13 September 2022 and 11 November 2022.

Neil Sands, prosecuting, said Griffiths' client was in hospital during that period and could not have given his authority for use of his bank card.

Mr Sands asked for three weeks to consult with the victim's family regarding Griffiths' guilty plea.

Judge Simon Hirst agreed to adjourn sentence on Griffiths for the preparation of a probation report.

"She is 62 and of previous good character," Judge Hirst remarked.

But Griffiths was told that was no guarantee of a non-custodial sentence.

Judge Hirst warned Griffiths: "You have pleaded guilty to one offence of fraud. It is a mean offence given the circumstances.

"I will adjourn sentence for a pre-sentence report. The fact I have adjourned for a pre-sentence report is no indication of what the outcome will be.

"All options are open, including custody."