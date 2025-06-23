Caring girl Paige, 9, urges children to walk for wildlife during school holidays

A caring nine-year-old girl from Bardney is encouraging other children to join her in raising money for endangered wildlife during the school holidays this summer.

Paige Bavin is on a remarkable mission to generate essential money for Dogs 4 Wildlife, a charity that is dedicated to deploying conservation dogs to Africa to combat wildlife crime.

The dogs are specially bred and trained by the charity to tackle poaching and to protect species that are under threat, such as her favourite animal, the rhinoceros.

Now, as part of her work, Paige is promoting a Walk4Wildlife initiative that is being held for children across the country during August.

Nine-year-old Paige Bavin and fellow supporters getting ready for the Walk4Wildlife initiative in August.

Youngsters are being urged by the charity to “become a young wildlife warrior” and take part in sponsored walks to raise funds.

Everyone will receive a certificate but those who raise £50 will get a medal and those who raise £100 will get a T-shirt.

Paige’s proud mum, Lisa Bavin, said: “At such a young age, Paige is incredibly inspiring and is gaining global recognition for her efforts to conserve our natural world.

"She has received commendation for her work rom Reilly Travers, of Imire Conservation Park in Zimbabwe, and a hand-written letter of thanks from Sir David Attenborough for her contributions.

Nine-year-old Paige Bavin pictured with one of the charity's conservation dogs, Rocket.

"We are also pleased to share that Paige has been nominated for a BBC TV ‘Make A Difference’ award.

"She hopes her Walk4Wildlife event will be a resounding success. Throughout August, she is encouraging children to embrace nature by supporting it and raising crucial funds for Dogs 4 Wildlife.

"She firmly believes children are the future and need to participate in protecting our wildlife. Children from across the UK are already taking part.”

The charity, which has made Paige one of its ‘wildlife ambassadors’, describes Walk4Wildlife as “a nationwide challenge uniting young heroes to protect endangered animals”.

It adds: “It is more than just a walk. It is a mission to protect Africa’s most at-risk species and inspire the next generation of conservationists.”

Paige’s fundraising journey began in December 2023 when she walked two miles every day through freezing weather to boost the cause.

Earlier this year, she helped to generate cash at the prestigious Crufts dog show in Birmingham.

She says: “I love animals, especially rhinos. I just want to stop the poachers. I hope my efforts can keep rhinos safe.

"When I heard how many rhinos are in danger, I knew I had to do something.”

In the last two years, 919 rhinos have been poached in southern Africa, with 420 killed in 2024 alone.

Dogs 4 Wildlife, through its team of 15 operational dogs, has been instrumental in reducing poaching by up to 75 per cent.

To sign up for Walk4Wildlife and receive a fundraising pack, email: [email protected]

You can also follow Paige’s mission on her Facebook and Instagram pages, which are called Just A Girl Mad About Rhinos.