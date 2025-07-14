Caring Louth schoolgirl Ava, 10, wins national award for her kindness

A prestigious national award has been won by a ten-year-old Louth schoolgirl in recognition of her kind personality.

Ava Dale, a year-five pupil at Grimoldby Primary School, was one of many nominations from across the country for the Kind Pupil honour at The Kindness Awards.

The awards are part of the School Of Kindness, a project run by the 52 Lives charity, which celebrates how individuals, schools and groups can create a kinder world through small acts that have big impacts.

Described by her school as “a beacon of kindness”, Ava was praised for the warmth and care she brings to others from the moment she steps into the classroom.

Whether it’s supporting a classmate in need, writing encouraging notes for visitors or being the first to welcome new pupils, her kindness is considered instinctive and heartfelt.

Now Ava has been named the national winner of the Kind Pupil award, with Jamie Thurston, founder of 52 Lives, paying tribute to her.

Jamie said: “Ava embodies everything this award stands for. Her compassion, quiet strength and unwavering positivity have made a real and lasting impact on her school community.

"She is a role model for young people everywhere and a powerful reminder that kindness changes lives.”

Ava has already played a key role in shaping the ethos at Grimoldby School. She suggested introducing kindness awards during Friday assemblies, led note-writing campaigns and brought thoughtful and creative ideas to meetings.

The school describes her positivity a “infectious”, inspiring peers and staff alike.

A spokesperson said: “Even outside school, Ava’s attitude shines. When she was only seven, she cycled 57 miles to raise money for a charity.

“Having experienced challenges in her life, she could be forgiven for turning inwards but, instead, she chooses to lift up others.

One fellow pupil in year five said: “Ava’s empathy and gentle encouragement have helped create a more inclusive and caring environment for everyone at the school. She doesn’t just talk about kindness – she lives it every day.”

As the national winner, proud Ava received a special trophy, a book bundle, gift cards and subscriptions to ‘The Week Junior’ magazine and ‘The Happy Newspaper’.

She said: “You never know what’s happening in someone’s life, so I just try to be kind and let people know that I care about them.”