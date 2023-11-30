A special carol service raising funds to support homeless people in the Boston area is taking place at the Stump next weekend.

Framework's emergency accommodation block in Boston, with the Stump church in the background.

The service is being organised by the charity Framework which houses and supports dozens of homeless people in Boston and the surrounding area, including at its purpose-built emergency accommodation Medlock House in Lincoln Lane.

It takes place in the church on Saturday, December 9, at 4pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The congregation will be welcomed by His Worshipful the Mayor of Boston, Coun David Brown, who recently visited Medlock House to learn more about the work that Framework is doing. Coun Brown said: “Framework provides a most valuable service to the community by helping people to overcome great difficulties and lead full and independent lives.

"I am hugely impressed by the comprehensive support that Framework provides to some of Boston’s most vulnerable citizens.

“I would like to encourage everyone to support Framework by attending this wonderful occasion at the Stump.”

As well hearing from the Mayor, between the carols there will also be a chance to hear from service users and from staff at the charity including Framework’s Chief Executive Andrew Redfern.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Ron Finnegan, Framework’s Fundraiser for Lincolnshire, says: “This will be a wonderful opportunity to get in the Christmas spirit – singing favourite carols in the inspiring surroundings of this beautiful and historic building.

“It will also be a chance to learn about the work being done to help people turn their lives around. We hope people will give generously.”

The Reverend Sally Clifton, Assistant Curate at the Boston Stump said: “With no room at the inn, homelessness is very much part of the Christmas story. So it is particularly appropriate to welcome Framework – service users, staff and supporters – to St Botolph’s.

“We look forward to this very special contribution to the preparations for Christmas in our wonderful church and we welcome all who choose to come.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seats can be reserved at the carol service at www.frameworkha.org/events, by emailing [email protected] or by calling 0115 970 9558.